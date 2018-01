HelpDex

By Shane Collinge

These images are scaled down to minimize horizontal scrolling.

All HelpDex cartoons are at Shane's web site, www.shanecollinge.com.



Talkback: Discuss this article with The Answer Gang

Part computer programmer, part cartoonist, part Mars Bar. At night, he runs around in his brightly-coloured underwear fighting criminals. During the day... well, he just runs around in his brightly-coloured underwear. He eats when he's hungry and sleeps when he's sleepy.