The Linux Launderette

[Off-topic] Cultural notes
Ben Okopnik [ben at linuxgazette.net]
Tue, 15 Mar 2011 07:44:09 -0400
From a conversation I had yesterday with a man in his 80s that I met on the street; all this in a slow, unhurried Southern accent.
I used to work f' the Forestry Service, y'know. A man there - he must be dead b'now - tole me once: "Never hire a man t'do a job o'work for you who eats salt herrin' for breakfast, rolls his own cig'rettes, er wears a straw hat. Reason bein', he's either chasin' his hat down th' road, rollin' a cig'rette, er lookin' fer a drink o'water!"
Mark Twain would have felt right at home.
Spam: I just received compensation!
Ben Okopnik [ben at linuxgazette.net]
Wed, 9 Mar 2011 17:44:15 -0500
On Wed, Mar 09, 2011 at 02:30:54PM -0800, Mike Orr wrote:
> Wow, a second one in the same day, this one with more details.
You must be famous or something. Can I have your autograph?
