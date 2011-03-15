The Linux Launderette

[Off-topic] Cultural notes

Ben Okopnik [ben at linuxgazette.net]

From a conversation I had yesterday with a man in his 80s that I met on the street; all this in a slow, unhurried Southern accent.

I used to work f' the Forestry Service, y'know. A man there - he must be dead b'now - tole me once: "Never hire a man t'do a job o'work for you who eats salt herrin' for breakfast, rolls his own cig'rettes, er wears a straw hat. Reason bein', he's either chasin' his hat down th' road, rollin' a cig'rette, er lookin' fer a drink o'water!"

Mark Twain would have felt right at home.

Spam: I just received compensation!

Ben Okopnik [ben at linuxgazette.net]

On Wed, Mar 09, 2011 at 02:30:54PM -0800, Mike Orr wrote:

> Wow, a second one in the same day, this one with more details.

You must be famous or something. Can I have your autograph?

